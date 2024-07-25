Demand for central varsity status for LU raised in Parliament

Demand for central university status for Lucknow University echoed in Parliament on Thursday evening. The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma raised the issue on the floor of the House during the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

The development gave a new impetus to the hope for central university status for University of Lucknow that became the first institution to implement National Education Policy during Covid times.

In his address at Parliament, Sharma, also a professor at LU, said, “Granting central university status will increase resources for the university, which will benefit lakhs of students who are enrolled in LU and in affiliated degree colleges. Lucknow University is one of the few universities in India that has completed 100 years in academia. The university has a rich history of producing illustrious personalities like two former Presidents of India, Shankar Dayal Sharma and Zakir Husain, numerous justices, governors, chief ministers, professors, scientists, and prominent athletes.”

He said, “Lucknow University has made significant contributions in the field of academics and higher studies. Students from many countries around the world are now coming to study at Lucknow University. It has also established a second campus and several research chairs like Deendayal Upadhyay Research Chair, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair, and Bhaorao Deoras Research Chair exist, along with numerous centers of excellence operating in its departments.”

Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) hailed Dinesh Sharma for raising the demand for Central University status in Parliament. LUTA chief Prof RB Singh said, “The demand to make the 103-year-old Lucknow University a central university was raised in the Parliament today by Lucknow University professor Dinesh Sharma is a welcome step. On behalf of teachers, I want to express my gratitude to him.”

“Lucknow University Teachers’ Association has been demanding this for years,” said Anitya Gaurav, general secretary, LUTA.

What happened in the past

For years, teachers and students have been demanding central university status for Lucknow University. They hit the roads and staged protest many times. The teachers body even gave representations to union ministers during their visit to the city. But all prayers fell in deaf ears as the state government did not take any interest.

The state capital already has a central university in the form of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and few academicians believe that it is unlikely that centre would give its consent to convert a state university into central when there is already one, a senior professor said.

In the past, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had already said no to the proposal of central university status for Lucknow University.

When contacted a LU official said, “In the past, there were several attempts to get central university status for LU because it will help in generating good resources. But nothing really materialised. Let’s see how the government of India reacts to it.”