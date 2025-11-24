Search
Demand surge prompts LDA to expand EWS housing schemes, land survey in Sharda Nagar soon

ByAnimesh Mishra, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 03:30 am IST

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to begin a land survey in Sharda Nagar for a new economically weaker section (EWS) housing project. The move follows the launch of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel EWS units, where high demand for flats prompted chief minister Yogi Adityanath to direct both the LDA and the UP Housing and Development Board to identify land for additional EWS housing schemes.

The upcoming scheme will accommodate applicants who could not secure flats in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel project. (File)

According to LDA vice-chairman (VC) Prathamesh Kumar, the authority has around 3-4 hectares of vacant land in the Sharda Nagar scheme, which it plans to use for the new project.

“The upcoming scheme will accommodate applicants who could not secure flats in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel project near the 1090 intersection. We are also exploring other provisions and land parcels where more flats can be developed in the coming days,” Kumar said.

LDA officials said the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel scheme received an unexpectedly high number of applications due to its prime location, including proximity to markets and a new 900-metre road link that has improved connectivity. The strong demand has pushed the authority to look for additional options for affordable housing.

Kumar confirmed that the LDA will conduct the land survey and complete formal procedures soon. Once surveys and technical assessments are completed, the proposal will be tabled before the LDA Board for approval, if required.

The VC added that the new EWS scheme would include safeguards to ensure that only eligible and deserving families benefit. “The aim is to provide affordable housing to those who genuinely need it, not to those seeking it for profit. Necessary provisions will be added to prevent misuse,” he said.

