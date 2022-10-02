Democracy is the life blood of India: ICCR chief at LU

Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe spoke on democratic value and Indian tradition during his visit to the Lucknow University’s (LU) department of English and Modern European Languages on Saturday.

Reiterating the importance of country’s cultural values, the ICCR president also referred to the ancient knowledge and polity system and discussed altruistic values and humanism as the cult of Indian milieu.

During the student interface, he highlighted the role of cultural relations between nations in bridging the gap and making the world a better place to live in.

The ICCR president described India as a vibrant democracy. “This is not because of the fact that British set the system here. It is because democracy is the life blood of the Indian society,” he said.

He also elaborated upon the idea of spiritual democracy which India upholds, the experience of India and Indian-ness and also talked about the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’.

Answering queries of scholars and students, he focused on the idea of academic management and leadership.

Nandini Joomuck, an international student enrolled with LU, expressed gratitude on her experience of living and studying in India. She expressed how the Indian curriculum and setup is so welcoming for her and welcomed the Indian students to visit Mauritius for studying. Iskandar, a LU student from Tajikistan sought to know about the challenges of globalisation.

“Globalisation should always be adopted in the context where it adheres to the concept of keeping cultural values also intact,” he said.

He also released a book by professor RP Singh, director international collaborations, LU, titled, “Ek Anant Faila Aakash”, a book of poetry on Indian cultural values, traditions and humanism.

Prof RP Singh, welcomed the guests and Prof Maitreyi Priyadarshini, head, department of English proposed the vote of thanks.