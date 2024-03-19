‘Deshaj’ folk festival to bring 350 artistes on Lucknow stage

The ‘Deshaj’ folk festival is back this year, slated to take place at Ram Manohar Lohia Park on March 19 and 20. The festival organised by Sonchiraiya Sanstha will witness the confluence of around 350 artistes from across UP as well as from other states. Deshaj folk festival to begin from March 19 in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/ht photo)

Secretary of Sonchiraiya, folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi said that chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will be attending the inaugural ceremony which will also feature Bengali Baul singer Puran Chand Baul.

Folk arts from across the country are going to be showcased at this event, including Bihu from Assam, Kalaripayattu of Kerala, Raibenshe martial folk art from Bengal, Kalbelia of Rajasthan, Bhangra of Punjab, Malkhamb of Maharashtra, Badhaai of Madhya Pradesh, Yak dance of Sikkim etc, to name a few.

A group of 111 women from across the state will also be performing Awadhi Sohar Geet at Deshaj this year.

For the last four years, Sonchiraiya has been conferring the Lok Nirmala Sammaan on female folk artistes of India, a first-of-its kind award, which is presented by the chief minister. This year, the Lok Nirmala Award will be given to Kajri singer of Mirzapur, Padma Shri Urmila Srivastav by principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram.