Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area.
The other temples in the state capital, including Mankameshwar Temple in Daliganj, Koneshwar temple in Chowk area and Mahakal Mandir in Rajendra Nagar also saw a large number of devotees queueing up to offer prayers.
“Shivarchan was performed in the morning after which the devotees were allowed to enter,” informed Shiv Prashad Pandey, one of the priests at the Koneshwar temple. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added.
In the evening, special puja was performed with lotus flowers and the rudrabhishek of twelve Jyotirlinga was done at Dhaam Mandir in the Sadar area. “In the evening prasad was distributed after the maha arti,” said one of the priests.
The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In the Hindu calendar, the month of ‘Sawan’ is considered to be one of the most auspicious. For two years, no celebrations were held due to the Covid pandemic.
-
Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. A resident of Dombivli, 55, Richa Vyapari, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.
-
Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister
The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday. Soon the people will get positive information, Singh said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city.
-
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate surges to 6.06%, active caseload at 1,886
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi breached the 6 per cent mark on Monday after several days with the national capital logging 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the health department, two Covid-linked deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,294.
-
Smart sensor-based public toilets start coming up in Sangam city
Under the Smart City Project, smart public toilets have been installed for the residents of Sangam city. A total of five such public toilets have already been set up within the city limits, and 70 more will be constructed soon, informed officials. Prayagraj Nagar Nigam floated a tender for the construction of these state–of–the–art public toilets in January 2021. These toilets would be monitored through the integrated control and command centre.
-
‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ celebrations begin at Prayagraj Junction
Joining the entire nation in celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence, the North Central Railway kick-started a one-week event called 'Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station' at Prayagraj Junction, on Monday. The celebration was inaugurated in New Delhi by the CEO and chairman Railway Board VK Tripathi. The events at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi were inaugurated by DRM-Jhansi Ashutosh and at Agra Cantt station by DRM Anand Swaroop.
