Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan

City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area.

The other temples in the state capital, including Mankameshwar Temple in Daliganj, Koneshwar temple in Chowk area and Mahakal Mandir in Rajendra Nagar also saw a large number of devotees queueing up to offer prayers.

“Shivarchan was performed in the morning after which the devotees were allowed to enter,” informed Shiv Prashad Pandey, one of the priests at the Koneshwar temple. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added.

In the evening, special puja was performed with lotus flowers and the rudrabhishek of twelve Jyotirlinga was done at Dhaam Mandir in the Sadar area. “In the evening prasad was distributed after the maha arti,” said one of the priests.

The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In the Hindu calendar, the month of ‘Sawan’ is considered to be one of the most auspicious. For two years, no celebrations were held due to the Covid pandemic.