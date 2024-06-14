DGP warns IOs, supervisory officers over laxity in probing heinous crimes

After finding laxity in investigation of heinous crimes, UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued stern directions to investigation officers (IOs) as well as supervisory officers to ensure qualitative and flawless probe under the given time frame. (Pic for representation)

The directions are also meant to improve police image among public and curb corrupt practices adopted by investigation officers who often tend to remove or add the name of accused without having proper evidence as well as remove or add severe sections of IPC to benefit people.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Showing concern over the negligence, the DGP stated that the lack of evidence and negligence in investigating heinous crime incidents helps accused get bail easily and once out of jail, they again get involved in similar crime as well as many get acquitted from courts using lapses in the investigation.

The DGP issued detailed instructions for investigation officers (IOs) and supervisory officers on June 6 which is available on UP police website.

In the circular, he has expressed resentment over laxity of supervisory officers in going through case diaries submitted by investigation officers which leads to such problems. He also asked the supervisory officers to be very particular with investigation officers about qualitative and flawless investigation and initiate strict action if they come across any flaw.

Citing example of negligent investigation, a Lucknow police official said that recently the prime accused Himanshu Prajapati in the murder of 19-year-old law student Gauri Srivastava, whose body was found in six pieces in different parts of the city including Vrindavan Yojana and Mohanlalganj area in February 2015, was bailed out recently after spending nine years in jail. He said the investigators made 75 witnesses in the case but only 14 turned up during the court trial. He said the investigators did not make proper effort to produce witnesses during the trial.

He further told the investigators that they did not try to prove that the blood stains found on the saw used to cut the victim’s body into pieces, was of Gauri Srivastava. He said the court raised objection over forensic report which confirmed that the blood stains are of a woman but did not ascertain that it was of Gauri Srivastava. He said the police even did not send blood samples of Gauri Srivastava’s parents to ascertain whether the recovered pieces of the body are of Gauri Srivastava or not.

The DGP circular too mentioned the same negligence often being pointed out to police during court trials.

It further reads that the supervisory officers should be attentive enough to read the case diary when investigators come for clearance before sending it to the court and initiate or recommend action against IOs if such things are found intentionally done by them. The supervisory officers could even change IO or mention adverse entry against them in their service records.