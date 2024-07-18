Dibrugarh Express derailment: Rail services hit in U.P., many trains diverted

Thousands of passengers got stranded at different railway stations in the state after the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Thursday. Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train derailed near U.P.’s Gonda district on July 18. (Sourced)

Several trains were diverted due to which passengers had to face much inconvenience. They remained stuck for hours at Gonda, Lucknow’s Charbagh and Gorakhpur stations. Many passengers took buses and other vehicles to reach their destinations.

Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express remained stationed at Lucknow junction for nearly 5 hours before it proceeded for its onward journey via Mankapur-Ayodhya-Barabanki route. Similarly, a huge crowd of passengers found themselves stranded at Gorakhpur railway station. At the enquiry counter, many others were exploring the possibility of reaching Lucknow anyhow.

Bihar Sampark Kranti Express was stopped at Gorakhpur railway station. Stranded passengers were eager to know about their onward journey. Railways has set up help desks at several stations and has also released helpline number for passengers’ convenience.

One Saurabh Pandey, who was returning home with his family after Amarnath Yatra, said he was going from Lucknow to Gorakhpur by bus. As per him, railway employees told him that the train will remain halted at Lucknow station for nearly 5 hours. In the wake of the derailment, the route of over 50 trains of the NER division has been diverted.

“The route of 12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express has been changed and now it is being run via Barhni-Gonda. Similarly, 12553 Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express is being run via Barhni-Gonda. Likewise, 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express is being run via Mankapur-Ayodhya-Ayodhya Cantt-Barabanki,” said NER in a statement.

Similarly, over 10 trains running in the NR division were also diverted. They include 12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Saptkranti Express. “15273 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Satyagraha Express is being run via Barhni-Gonda,” read a press note from railways.