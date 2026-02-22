‘Dirty, naked politics’: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘shirtless’ protest at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress over its “shirtless” protest during the recent AI summit in New Delhi, accusing the opposition of turning an international platform into what he described as “dirty and naked politics”. Prime Minister Naredndra Modi addressing a public rally in Meerut on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing a public rally in Meerut after inaugurating development projects, including the Namo Bharat rapid rail service and the Meerut Metro Rail extension, he referred to demonstrations held a day earlier at Bharat Mandapam, where members of the Indian Youth Congress protested during the international AI gathering attended by delegates from over 80 countries and nearly 20 heads of state.

Asserting that the protest embarrassed India on the global stage, the Prime Minister alleged that some parties could not accept the country’s rising stature. He said the demonstration reflected the Congress’s “ideological bankruptcy”.

He said the AI summit was a national event rather than a party programme and alleged that the protest amounted to defaming the country before foreign delegates. He also claimed that several opposition parties had criticised the incident and stood with “national pride”, adding that citizens were working to make India a developed nation while some political groups could not accept its progress.

Modi also accused Congress leaders of engaging in personal criticism against him and his family, saying political opposition should not cross the limits of decorum. He added that such conduct was being condemned across the country.

The protest by Indian Youth Congress workers was organised to criticise the government’s handling of issues, including the India-US trade deal framework, with demonstrators alleging that the Prime Minister was “compromised”.

Highlighting India’s global standing, Modi said developed nations were now eager to sign agreements with the country due to growing confidence in its economy and governance. In contrast, he claimed previous governments had struggled to conclude such deals because of reputational damage from corruption scandals.

Turning to development, he contrasted current infrastructure growth with what he described as slower progress before 2014. He said metro rail services once operated in only five cities but now run in over 25, making India home to the world’s third-largest metro network. He credited his government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with promoting self-reliance and curbing corruption in infrastructure projects.

He also targeted opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), accusing them of “toxic politics”, while asserting that development remains his administration’s guiding principle. The Prime Minister further accused the Congress of disrupting parliamentary proceedings during the ongoing Budget session.

Addressing local voters, he said farmers, textile workers, artisans and traders in western Uttar Pradesh had consistently supported his party’s development agenda. He reiterated that infrastructure initiatives such as metro networks were aimed at boosting economic activity and regional connectivity.

PM inaugurates ₹12,930-cr projects, flags off Metro and Namo Bharat:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and dedicated development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut, including the launch of the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat rapid rail service.

He flagged off both services from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station, marking the first time in the country that metro rail and rapid rail operations commenced from the same station.

The Meerut Metro will provide intra-city connectivity, while the Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor is designed to offer faster regional travel between Meerut and Delhi-NCR. The projects are part of efforts to improve urban mobility, reduce travel time and promote cleaner transport.

Addressing a public meeting, the Prime Minister said the twin services reflected an integrated transport model combining local and regional connectivity. He said improved infrastructure and connectivity would boost economic activity and ease commuting in western Uttar Pradesh.

Modi also said timely completion of infrastructure projects had become a priority and added that enhanced connectivity and safety had contributed to the region’s development.

He interacted with students and passengers during a ride on the service and congratulated residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the launch.

He was accompanied by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary, along with senior officials.