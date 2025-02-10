Display of heritage, history and culture on wheels at vintage car rally in Lucknow

A sunny Sunday turned out to be the perfect backdrop for vintage beauties to cruise through the city streets during the Oudh Heritage Car Club’s vintage car rally, Classics and Cuisine. Sarvesh Goel, Monica Mathur, Vandana Agarwal, Kritika, Mano, Kanak Rekha Chauhan, Surjeet Uppal at the Vintage Car Rally in Lucknow(Mustaq Khan/HT)

The rally started from the Railway Club and concluded at The Centrum, where participants gathered for a photo session with car lovers and enjoyed a brunch. Twenty cars participated in the rally, with car-loving Lucknowites enthusiastically taking part in the event.

AP Maheshwari with his prized possession Baby Austin (1923)

Proud owner of a 101-year-old car, AP Maheshwari, former director general, CRPF, said, “Our Baby Austin (1923) has recently completed a century and is still moving on. It is not merely about driving a vintage car. In fact, we carry our heritage, history, and culture on wheels,” said Maheshwari, who was riding the car.

MA Khan and Khushboo Kankan

Kanak Rekha Chauhan’s ⁠Ford (1928), Buick Super Eight (1947), Jaguar (1945) and Wolseley (1934), MA Khan’s Ford Jeep (1944), Keshav Mathur’s Morris Minor (⁠1949), Rajendra Bahadur’s Morris Minor (1942), Landmaster (1954), Fiat 500 Topolino (1948) and Akhilesh Agarwal’s Standard (1934) were some of the highlights.

A model stands against vintage cars

Corporate professional MA Khan shared his passion for vintage cars, saying, “Buying and maintaining a vintage car is all about hobby and passion. It takes a lot to keep them running, as parts and mechanics are rarely available. Many times, we have to import them from different parts of the world. But once you ride it, it’s worth it!”

Lalita Goel, Sarvesh Goel and Nandini Goel(Mustaq Khan/HT)

Vintage car enthusiast Sarvesh Goel, who also hosted the event, remarked, “It’s such a treat to see these classics on the road. The passion with which they maintain their vehicles is commendable. Every car has a history and a story behind it, which I love hearing from the proud owners. I wish this community grows.”

Jyotika Mirpur Arora and Saloni Batra(Mustaq Khan/HT)

Proud owners and vintage car lovers were seen clicking photos with the old beauties. Some models and actors present at the event also joined the photography session with the classics.