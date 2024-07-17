Districts to get 210 water mist firefighting QRVs, bikes

New firefighting vehicles added to the fire department’s existing fleet promises to save gallons of water. Armoured with water-mist system, 75 quick response vehicles (QRV) and 135 motorcycles will soon be seen dousing fires with regular tenders across the state. “These vehicles will be launched officially by chief minister Yogi Adityanath soon,” the DG said.

“Apart from their comparatively smaller size, water mist system is what makes these vehicles special,” said Avinash Chandra, the director general of UP Fire Services.

While a QRV holds significantly less water than a regular fire tender’s capacity of 800 litres, it can use a given amount 20 times longer. The bikes will feature similar technology.

QRVs carry foam to put out oil leakage fire

“What sets it apart is its ability to hold 50 litres of foam, which can be used to put out fire caused by an oil leakage. Also, the vehicles are equipped with rescue tools such as cutters, axes and ladders that can be key in instances such as a road accident or a building collapse. Usually, a separate vehicle carrying these rescue tools follows the fire tenders. Their compact size makes them ideal for attending to accidents reported on highways,” said Chandra.

Bikes on duty

Also, firemen will be seen riding red modified firefighting bikes. “Water tanks laden on both sides of the bikes can carry up to 50 litres of water. As the bikes will also be equipped with water mist system, 50 litres of water equals to 1,000 liters. These vehicles will be ideal for navigating through narrow lanes where regular fire tenders can’t go,” said the fire chief, adding that even buckets of water could be used to fill these bikes’ tanks.

According to a fire official in Lucknow, the state capital has received six of these bikes, which are stationed in fire stations at Indira Nagar, Chowk, Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Sarajoni Nagar and Alambagh.

On another note, the fire chief said that in the new fire Act, along with dousing flames, the department’s roles have been expanded to saving human lives as well like how SDRF and NDRF function during a rescue operation.