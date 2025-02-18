Diversions due to assembly session, flyover repairs lead to traffic jams in Lucknow

Heavy traffic congestion across the city on Tuesday left many commuters stranded for hours, causing delays for officegoers and students, with some even missing important exams. The busiest stretch was Ayodhya Road, where traffic came to a standstill throughout the day following the closure of the Matiyari flyover for repair work. Hazratganj, the heart of Lucknow, also saw long snarls as police enforced traffic restrictions for the first day of the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s budget session. Day long traffic jam on Ayodhya road on Tuesday (Sourced)

Gaurav Singh, 19, and Surya Dev, 20, on their way to Agra for an SSC (Staff Selection Commission) GD (general duty) exam, missed their train from Lucknow’s Charbagh station due to congestion on Ayodhya Road. “We started from Kaiserganj at 10:30 am for our 3:55 pm train but got stuck in traffic for hours. We walked nearly four kilometres near BBD University before finding an auto, but still missed the train despite having reservations,” said Singh.

Social media was abuzz with complaints, with users reporting long jams at Chinhat and BBD areas. “Massive jam at Chinhat BBD, kindly look into it,” posted SK Pandey, while another commuter, Deepak Kumar Shukla, wrote about the absence of traffic personnel.

According to the traffic department, repair work on the Matiyari flyover has led to phased closures: the left side will be shut till March 3, while the right side will be closed from March 4 to March 19.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the UP assembly brought additional diversions. Routes from Bandariya Bagh to Raj Bhavan, DSO intersection, Hazratganj, GPO turn, and Vidhan Sabha were restricted, while traffic from DSO Square was diverted via alternate routes. Buses from Charbagh were barred from entering Hussainganj Chauraha, Royal Hotel Chauraha, and Vidhan Sabha areas.

Halwasiya Road experienced heavy congestion as school holidays added to the usual traffic load. With more families and students on the streets, delays stretched longer than usual, making navigation through the area more challenging for commuters.