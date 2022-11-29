‘Divyankur 2022’ celebrates young talents

Divyankur 2022, a mega youth cultural fest was inaugurated at Sri JNMPG College here on Monday. Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, department of tourism and culture, government of Uttar Pradesh was the chief guest.

Meshram said creativity or performing art makes people depression free and also keeps the other diseases at bay. He said that one should keep on writing, painting or drawing as a habit as it is necessary for keeping the brain active.

Gopal Sinha, a noted actor and senior theatre artiste who was present as the guest of honour on the occasion, asked students to know and learn more about their local art and cultural practices.

GC Shukla, secretary manager of the college said that cultural integration plays vital role in organisational development also.

Prof Meeta Sah, principal and Prof Vinod Chandra, vice principal of the college welcomed guests and participants from various colleges.

Prof Payal Gupta, convener of cultural committee said that about 300 participants from 20 colleges participated in events like debate, light and classical music, street play, classical singing and painting.