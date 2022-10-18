Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Diwali celebrations: Brilliant décor, shopping offers & art workshops await passengers at Lko airport

Diwali celebrations: Brilliant décor, shopping offers & art workshops await passengers at Lko airport

lucknow news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 08:08 PM IST

Along with colourful lights and décor, there are several irresistible offers for those wanting to go on a shopping spree from the airport shops

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport building has been decorated beautifully ahead of Diwali. (HT photo)
Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport building has been decorated beautifully ahead of Diwali. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport building has been decorated beautifully ahead of Diwali. Along with aesthetically decorated terminal building, attractive shopping offers too are available for such passengers making purchases from the shops inside the airport.

Speaking on the décor and shopping offers, spokesperson of the CCSI Airport said, “The theme of this year’s Diwali is ‘India’s Celebration Starter’. Along with colourful lights and décor, there are several irresistible offers for those wanting to go on a shopping spree from the airport shops.” The attractive “pocket friendly” discount on airport shopping would be available till October 31.

“Various passenger activities including art and craft workshops have also been planned inside the airport. The free of cost workshops will be held for domestic departing passengers, where they can take along their art pieces,” the airport spokesperson said.

“There are grand installations like the majestic earthen lamp in the departure area and a mystical kaleidoscope in another area. Then there is a beautiful depiction of fireworks in the arrival area. These glittering installations are symbolically aimed at conveying the need to remove darkness from our lives and bring in joy. The décor adds to divine ambience and passengers can create everlasting beautiful memories by taking photographs,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers can also enjoy a quick game of ‘Spin the Wheel’, where they stand to win discount coupons and offers by various brands, the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out