Diwali gift:Yogi announces free LPG cylinder for Ujjwala women

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries would get a free cooking gas cylinder as a “Diwali gift”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the gathering while inaugurating/laying the foundation stone of 256 development projects worth ₹ 632 crore in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday. (HT)

The free gas cylinder to beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme has been a pre-poll promise of the BJP. Ahead of Diwali, Adityanath said that his government intends to honour his party’s commitment.

Adityanath made the announcement while inaugurating a BJP’s women meet from Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh where he also launched or laid the foundation stone of several projects worth ₹632 crore.

While 104 projects worth ₹208 crore were inaugurated, the foundation stones of 152 projects worth ₹424 crore were laid.

“PM Modi had recently given a gift to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries by reducing prices of cooking gas cylinders and now we intend to give a free cooking gas cylinder to women as Diwali gift,” he said.

The chief minister reminded women how before 2014 getting a cooking gas cylinder was a difficult task.

“Now, around 1.75 crore women have benefitted through the Ujjawala scheme,” Adityanath said.

He also spoke of how 55 lakh women in Uttar Pradesh now have a house of their own under the PM Awas Yojna and 2.75 lakh toilets built in the state under ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative have also benefitted women. He also referred to schemes like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ to highlight the double engine BJP government’s women-centric push.

