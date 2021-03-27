Domestic help of NR officer found murdered

Body of a domestic help of northern railways’ deputy chief engineer Puneet Kumar was found with throat slit in the servant room of the railway officers’ colony near Somnath Dwar under Cantt police station here on Friday afternoon, said Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur.

Initial investigation suggested that Brij Mohan, 32, was murdered with the intention of loot as one of the rooms of the engineer’s flat was found ransacked. Thakur said it seemed the assailants searched the entire room and fled with cash and valuables.

The CP said the servant was alive when the engineer’s driver had come to collect his lunch box at 1pm. He said caretaker of the guest house Vinay Tewari informed the police after spotting blood stains outside the flat at around 2pm. The crime was committed between 1 and 2 pm, he emphasized.

He said the servant was alone in his room attached to a flat allotted to the engineer while the engineer’s uncle Chandra Bhan, 72, who has hearing problem, was in the drawing room of the flat. He said the assailants had locked him in the drawing room without letting him know about it.

The engineer was in his office at Northern Railway headquarters in Lucknow at the time of incident.

Thakur said the primary examination suggested that there were at least two assailants who were familiar to the servant. He said there is no forced entry in the room and the flat.

The CP said the servant’s body was found lying in his room with his hands tied up and a wire cable of immersion rod was tied around his neck.

He said the assailants strangled him to death after having some spat and later slit his throat before leaving the crime scene.

He said the forensics team and crime branch sleuths were called at the spot and further probe is on to crack the case.