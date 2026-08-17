Downpour drowns Lucknow roads, water enters homes

Videos circulating on social media showed rainwater entering houses in Sector D of Jankipuram, with vehicles partially submerged on residential roads.

The rain fell mainly during the late night and early morning hours, with Aliganj recording 100 mm and Hanuman Setu 80.6 mm till 8.30 am, according to the meteorological department data. Malihabad recorded 37.5 mm, Bani 20 mm, Mohanlalganj 1.5 mm and Amausi Airport 5.9 mm.

A heavy spell of rain on Sunday brought parts of Lucknow to a standstill, with water entering homes, vehicles partially submerged and commuters wading through flooded roads in several localities. Low-lying areas such as Faizullaganj and pockets of Jankipuram again saw water accumulation, while drainage issues were reported in other parts of the city.

HT also spotted waterlogged stretches in Jankipuram Extension, Aliganj and Faizullaganj, where commuters struggled to move through accumulated water.

“This is nothing new. Whenever a public representative or senior official visits, promises are made to resolve the problem. But after a few days, everything returns to normal and residents again have to deal with waterlogging,” said Vinay Krishna Pandey, a Jankipuram Extension resident.

Drainage concerns in Gomti Nagar Extension

Residents of Sector 4, Gomti Nagar Extension, also reported waterlogging after the rain stopped. They attributed it to drainage channels and nullahs in the area.

Residents claimed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) interconnected nullahs during civil work, affecting the natural flow of water and leaving some stretches vulnerable to accumulation during heavy rain.

Malhaur, Kharagpur affected

Several stretches in Malhaur and Kharagpur also remained waterlogged, making movement difficult for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

“Several stretches remained badly affected in Kharagpur and Malhaur. Two-wheeler riders struggled to cross the roads and some even slipped because of the water,” said Kartikeya Pandey, a Malhaur resident.

While waterlogging is an annual feature in known low-lying pockets such as Faizullaganj and parts of Jankipuram, residents said the latest spell has again raised concerns over drainage capacity and the time taken for water to recede.

Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan criticised the civic authorities over the recurring situation. “This is a pure waste of public funds. Even after spending crores on drain cleaning, the LMC has failed to provide relief to residents from waterlogging,” he said.

When HT tried to contact municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar for his response, he was unavailable.