Draft, final voter list timelines extended for UP panchayat polls

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (UP SEC) has extended the deadline for the final publication of the voter list for the three-tier panchayat elections from January 15 to February 6, 2026. The date for publishing the draft voter list has also been pushed from December 5 to December 23, 2025 according to a notification issued by SEC commissioner Raj Pratap Singh. The panchayat election is slated to be held between April and July 2026, though the final schedule is yet to be announced.

As per the notification, claims and objections -- earlier to be settled by December 19 -- will now be resolved between December 31, 2025 and January 6, 2026. The final voter roll, initially scheduled for release on January 15, will now be published on February 6, 2026.

The extension comes as no district has completed its voter list verification so far. Officials have detected over 50 lakh names appearing at more than one polling booth. Booth-level officers (BLOs) are cross-checking voter lists in their respective areas.

BLOs have been directed to identify duplicate entries and voters who have moved out of their panchayat areas. In several cases, individuals were found registered at more than two booths, prompting the SEC to intensify its voter roll clean-up. Eligible new voters who will attain voting age next year are also being enrolled.