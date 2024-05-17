Drama, rhetoric won’t work this LS election: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday targeted the ruling party saying that ‘drama, rhetoric and guarantees’ will not work in the ongoing Lok Sabha election as people had realised that the promises of “good days” were not fulfilled. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

She alleged that like the previous Congress governments, the BJP-led government too was indulging in casteism, capitalism and communalism. Addressing a rally at Fatehpur’s Khaga, which would go to polls in fifth phase on May 20, in support of party candidates Manish Sachan and Shubh Narayan Gautam from Kaushambi, she claimed that only her party refrained from accepting any money through electoral bonds.

The BSP chief further alleged the BJP continued to make its favourite capitalists rich while suppressing and oppressing Muslims in the name of religion. She reiterated if the BSP came to power, it will work on policies that benefit all sections of the society.