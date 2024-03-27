 Drunk man beats wife to death in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Drunk man beats wife to death in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 27, 2024 07:48 AM IST

A woman in Lucknow was beaten to death by her drunkard husband in the Bijnor area of the city on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

(Pic for representation)

The police reached the crime site after information received from the villagers and sent the body for postmortem examination.

“The deceased was identified as Chandravati, 35, wife of accused Suresh Gautam, 37, a labourer. He is a habitual drinker and that night too, he came home drunk. A heated argument took place between the couple and the man started beating Chandravati with his belt after which she succumbed to her injuries,” said Tej Swaroop Singh, DCP, South who reached the incident site in Sahadulla Kheda of Bijnor police station area. “Multiple injury marks were found on the woman’s body,” he added.

“The accused is at large and three teams have been formed for his quick arrest,” said Singh.

Police said that the man was a habitual drinker and he would often quarrel with his wife and beat her after drinking.

As per police, the couple got married around 15-16 years ago and they had four kids. An FIR under IPC 302 (murder) has been registered on the complaint given by the woman’s brother.

