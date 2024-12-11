Duped hundreds, absconded with crores: Event fraudster caught in Lko

Viraj Arvind Trivedi, alias Vivek Dubey, who duped hundreds of individuals under the guise of organising events and absconded with crores of rupees, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) near Ahimamau on Wednesday. A reward of ₹ 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his capture. (Sourced)

Trivedi, a resident of Baroda, Gujarat, allegedly duped hundreds of individuals by promising to organise events and absconding with crores of rupees. The case was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow. He had been evading authorities since September 27, 2024, when he escaped during a court hearing in Gujarat.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, revealed that Trivedi was planning to flee the country with his family when he was arrested. “He has a long history of criminal activities and was responsible for defrauding countless victims by failing to deliver the promised services after taking large sums of money,” Singh said.

The STF, acting on a tip-off and collaborating with local police, intercepted Trivedi before he could execute his escape plan. He is now in police custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the full extent of his fraudulent activities.