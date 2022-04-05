Dy CM Pathak stands in queue at trauma centre to take stock of facilities
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday stood in a queue with common people to take stock, first hand, of the facilities at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre.
Upset over the poor facilities there, after meeting patients, the minister directed immediate improvement of facilities at the centre.
Pathak, who is also health and medical education minister, reached the trauma centre campus without prior information and, with a mask on his face, stood in the queue with common people at around 11.30 am. He noted the time taken for paper work and response of the staff.
This is probably the first time in recent years that a deputy chief minister stood in a queue and had first-hand experience of the health services.
He then came to the ‘receiving area’ of the trauma centre and asked the doctor on duty, “How many patients have come since morning?”
By the time KGMU officials got to know about the minister’s inspection, Pathak had met several patients. He met patients in the new OPD block, and asked them about the staff’s behaviour.
Several patients complained that the call centre numbers remained busy, making it difficult for them to get an appointment. The minister asked about online registration and met officials of the KGMU IT cell and directed them to find a solution to this problem.
After taking to a patient in the OPD, the minister got to know that he was waiting there since morning. Pathak then instructed KGMU officials to start a token system for smooth functioning.
“Today I reached KGMU and made a surprise inspection of the facilities on the campus. Have instructed authorities to improve patient care facilities,” the deputy CM tweeted.
Later during his visit, chief medical superintendent of trauma centre Prof Sandip Tiwari and chief medical superintendent of KGMU Prof SN Sankhwar briefed him about the facilities.
This was second such inspection by the minister. The first one was at Civil hospital last week. He had personally met patients, examined wheelchairs and stretchers and also took stock of the functioning at the emergency wing of the hospital.
Earlier, the minister had asked director general, medical health, to probe an incident where a man had to carry his ailing wife on a hand trolley to a community health centre in Balia. The patient later died. The DG has been asked to fix responsibility for negligence in providing ambulance service.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
