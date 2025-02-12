‘Early detection, conservation surgery key to avoiding radical mastectomies’

On the first day of the Surgical Education Program (SEP) 2025—held as a precursor to the 113th Foundation Day of King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU) general surgery department—experts emphasised the importance of early breast cancer detection and breast conservation surgery to avoid radical mastectomies at later stages. Dr Anjali Mishra of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), one of the speakers at the seminar, highlighted that symptoms of Stage-IV breast cancer can include dizziness, bone pain, and weight loss. Breast cancer is a very common cancer in women (File)

Discussions on various aspects of breast cancer, along with ailments related to the head, neck, and thyroid, were held on the first day of SEP 2025. The day featured 13 lectures and a formal ceremony for the official handover of the robotic surgical system to hospital authorities by the private company providing the facility as part of its CSR initiative. Doctors from KGMU, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute, and several other institutes across Uttar Pradesh spoke on topics ranging from early-stage breast cancer in women to symptoms of Stage-IV cancer, as well as workshops on mammography.

Breast cancer, a very common cancer in women, was discussed in detail by Dr Pooja Ramakant from KGMU and Dr Anjali Mishra from SGPGIMS, among others. Dr Ramakant said, “Breast cancer should not be ignored in the early stages, and surgery is an effective treatment for curing the disease.”

Dr Gitika Nanda, also from KGMU, stressed the positives of breast conservation surgery, calling it “a very safe treatment for breast cancer—if diagnosed at an early stage, it avoids the removal of the entire breast,” she said. Dr Mishra of SGPGIMS, who spoke specifically on the symptoms of Stage-IV or metastatic breast cancer, which often goes undetected, advocated for the same rather than a modified radical mastectomy (MRM), which involves surgically removing the whole breast along with surrounding lymph nodes and chest muscles.

Other than breast cancer, topics explored by subject experts included ‘approach to goitre,’ ‘hyperparathyroidism,’ ‘radiosurgery,’ ‘radionuclides in thyroid diseases,’ among others. The SEP will continue till February 14 and will be followed by the Foundation Day celebration of the department, featuring three guest lectures from national and international medical institutions.