E-autos in Lko get unique IDs for easy tracking

Lucknow police launched “Surakshit Safar Abhiyan” on Saturday to enhance passenger safety and regulate e-autorickshaw operations in the city. The initiative includes marking identification numbers in larger font sizes on vehicles and maintaining a database of drivers to ensure easy tracking. Strict action will be taken against unauthorised autos, overloading, and illegal parking, said officials. Cops marking ID numbers on the e-autos for their easy identification (Sourced)

The campaign follows the murder of a 32-year-old Ayodhya woman, who was killed by two e-autorickshaw drivers after a failed sexual assault and robbery attempt. The accused had picked her up from Alambagh bus station, but instead of taking her to Chinhat, they drove to Malihabad, where she was killed.

Under the initiative, police in Mohanlalganj have started painting large identification numbers on autos and e-rickshaws. A register is being maintained with details such as vehicle number, registration number, driver’s license number, Aadhaar details, and photographs. “With clear numbering, any auto can be easily identified, making it easier to track and trace vehicles involved in crimes,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mohanlalganj, Rajneesh Verma.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South, Nipun Agarwal, stated that autos and e-rickshaws from other districts are now banned, and vehicles without proper documentation will face legal action. “Strict action will be taken against illegal parking, overloading, and wrong-side driving, as these contribute to traffic congestion and accidents,” Agarwal added.

Authorities conducted thorough checks on driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates (RCs), insurance, and other mandatory documents of drivers. As a result, 22 vehicles were seized, while 105 challans were issued for helmetless riding and wrong parking. Additionally, over 40 auto-tempos from other districts were sent back, with necessary instructions issued to their drivers. Police also verified more than 70 auto and tempo drivers, recording their details in an official register.