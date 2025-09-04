EC begins special summary revision of Mau electoral rolls

Even as Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana has sought legal opinion from the state law department on the restoration of membership of disqualified SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated a special summary revision of the electoral rolls for the Mau constituency. According to a post on X by the UP chief electoral officer (CEO), the draft publication of the electoral rolls was completed on September 2 at all polling stations in Mau. (Sourced)

Voters linked to the Mau assembly constituency can check their names in the published draft roll on the UP CEO’s website. Those who attained eligibility on or before July 1, or whose names are missing, may apply for inclusion. Claims and objections will be accepted between September 2 and 17.

The weekly list of claims and objections will be available on the website of the district election officer, Mau, as well as on the UP CEO’s portal. Voters whose names are missing can apply online, through the Voter Helpline App, or offline via booth-level officers, electoral registration officers, or voter registration centres.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad high court stayed Abbas Ansari’s conviction in a hate speech case on August 20.