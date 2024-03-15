 Efforts on to ensure ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya this Ram Navami - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Efforts on to ensure ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya this Ram Navami

ByPawan Dixit
Mar 16, 2024 02:10 AM IST

The nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri starting from April 9 will end on April 17 with the celebration of Ram Navami- the day of birth of Ram Lalla.

To ensure a grand Ram Navami after opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is going all out to make the celestial affair of the sun’s rays falling on Ram Lalla (Surya Abhishek) on this day a reality.

Whether or not ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be possible on this Ram Navami will be clear in the forthcoming meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee at the end of this month. (Pic for representation)
Whether or not ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be possible on this Ram Navami will be clear in the forthcoming meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee at the end of this month. (Pic for representation)

Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are visiting Ayodhya on a regular basis to make this phenomenon a reality on this Ram Navami. However, the CBRI scientists are not willing to commit to whether the project will be executed on this Ram Navami. The nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri starting from April 9 will end on April 17 with the celebration of Ram Navami- the day of birth of Ram Lalla.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On this auspicious day at around 12 noon, the sun’s rays will fall directly on Ram Lalla enthroned in the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum. Director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh were present at the Ram Temple Construction Committee’s meeting in Ayodhya on March 9.

They briefed Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, about preparations for the ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla this Ram Navami.According to Trust member Anil Mishra, four high -quality mirrors and four lenses will be used for this project.Two mirrors have been placed on the ground -floor of the temple while the remaining two will be set up on the temple’s second floor (top floor), he added.

Read Here: Ram Navami declared public holiday in Bengal, BJP takes dig at Mamata Banerjee

At present, the temple’s ground floor is open to devotees while construction work of the first floor is going on.

“No scientist of the CBRI is willing to commit that the project will be implemented on this Ram Navami,” said a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

According to the Trust, the CBRI scientists will again attend a meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee proposed at the end of this month to brief its chairman on preparedness of the project. It may be pointed out that the Ram temple’s foundation was laid on the CBRI’s advice . This central institute has also given its expertise to ensure structural strength to ensure temple longevity.

PM Narendra Modi on his visit to Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, had suggested to the Trust that the sanctum- sanctorum of the temple should be constructed in such a way that the sun’s rays should fall directly on it like the Konark Sun temple, Odisha, on Ram Navami. Whether or not ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be possible on this Ram Navami will be clear in the forthcoming meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee at the end of this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

News / Cities / Lucknow / Efforts on to ensure ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya this Ram Navami
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On