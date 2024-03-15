Efforts on to ensure ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya this Ram Navami

To ensure a grand Ram Navami after opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is going all out to make the celestial affair of the sun’s rays falling on Ram Lalla (Surya Abhishek) on this day a reality. Whether or not ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be possible on this Ram Navami will be clear in the forthcoming meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee at the end of this month. (Pic for representation)

Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are visiting Ayodhya on a regular basis to make this phenomenon a reality on this Ram Navami. However, the CBRI scientists are not willing to commit to whether the project will be executed on this Ram Navami. The nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri starting from April 9 will end on April 17 with the celebration of Ram Navami- the day of birth of Ram Lalla.

On this auspicious day at around 12 noon, the sun’s rays will fall directly on Ram Lalla enthroned in the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum. Director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh were present at the Ram Temple Construction Committee’s meeting in Ayodhya on March 9.

They briefed Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, about preparations for the ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla this Ram Navami.According to Trust member Anil Mishra, four high -quality mirrors and four lenses will be used for this project.Two mirrors have been placed on the ground -floor of the temple while the remaining two will be set up on the temple’s second floor (top floor), he added.

At present, the temple’s ground floor is open to devotees while construction work of the first floor is going on.

“No scientist of the CBRI is willing to commit that the project will be implemented on this Ram Navami,” said a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

According to the Trust, the CBRI scientists will again attend a meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee proposed at the end of this month to brief its chairman on preparedness of the project. It may be pointed out that the Ram temple’s foundation was laid on the CBRI’s advice . This central institute has also given its expertise to ensure structural strength to ensure temple longevity.

PM Narendra Modi on his visit to Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, had suggested to the Trust that the sanctum- sanctorum of the temple should be constructed in such a way that the sun's rays should fall directly on it like the Konark Sun temple, Odisha, on Ram Navami.