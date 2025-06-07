Eid celebrated with devotion across Braj region

Eid-al-Azha was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across the Braj region on Saturday. Namaz being offered at the mosque within Taj Mahal premises on the occasion of Eid-al-Azha on Saturday. (Ranvijay Singh/HT)

In Agra, the world heritage monument Taj Mahal was open free of charge for two hours in the morning—from 7 am to 9 am—to allow worshippers to offer namaz at the mosque within its premises.

Security was stepped up to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations. Police teams patrolled the lanes around Jama Masjid, with deputy commissioner of police (City) Sonam Kumar leading a round in the Old City area and inspecting the Taj Mahal premises for preparedness.

A large number of namazis gathered at the Taj Mahal and stood in neat rows to offer prayers. Following tradition, the Archaeological Survey of India had ordered free entry for a two-hour window on Eid morning.

Impressive gatherings were also witnessed at Jama Masjid and Eidgah, where tents were set up and a cleanliness drive was undertaken by the local body. Those attending exchanged Eid greetings after offering prayers.

In Mathura, Muslims gathered at the Shahi Eidgah mosque amid tight security. Peaceful celebrations were reported from Etah, Kasganj, and Hathras in the Aligarh division.

In Firozabad and Mainpuri, there was a good turnout of namazis.

A large number of people offered namaz at Shah Jamal Eidgah in Aligarh, where city mufti Mohammad Hamid Khalid led the dua (prayers) for peace and harmony.

Traffic restrictions were in place across Aligarh for the festival. No heavy vehicles were allowed to enter the city from 5 am onwards, and the city was divided into seven zones under a sector scheme to manage the day’s proceedings smoothly.