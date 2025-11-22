Eight FIRs filed against BLOs for dereliction in Bareilly, B’shahr

As the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensifies, authorities in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts have launched a stringent crackdown on booth-level officers (BLOs) for alleged dereliction of duty. (For representation)

Over the past week, at least eight FIRs have been registered against BLOs in these districts for alleged negligence in distributing, collecting, and digitising voter enumeration forms.

The SIR campaign launched on October 25 aims to update electoral rolls in nine states, including Uttar Pradesh, by December 9. BLOs, who are mostly school teachers and local officials, are tasked with door-to-door verification to ensure accurate voter lists.

However, with only 16% of forms digitised nationwide as of November 19, complaints of delays and non-compliance have surged, prompting swift administrative action.

In Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad sub-divisional magistrate Rakesh Kumar directed police to file FIRs against six BLOs on November 19 under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The officers, from the Naugadh development block, were accused of failing to report for duty on time, shirking responsibilities, and delaying form collection.

“We cannot compromise on the timeline for a clean electoral roll. These BLOs showed blatant indifference despite repeated warnings,” the SDM said.

The move has created ripples among BLOs, many of whom are citing workload pressure and logistical challenges, such as matching forms against outdated rolls. A senior official revealed that preliminary probes found over 1,000 forms pending in the affected booths.

Meanwhile, in Bareilly district, two FIRs were registered on November 20 at Bithari Chainpur police station against BLOs Priya Gupta and Rukhsar Fatima. A routine review by additional district magistrate (ADM-First) Neha Dubey uncovered lapses in form distribution during house-to-house surveys in Baheri and Meerganj assembly segments. The officers allegedly skipped verification visits and submitted incomplete reports.

“The BLOs in question were given ample opportunities to rectify their shortcomings. Their negligence directly impacts voter inclusion, especially among the marginalised communities,” Dubey noted.

On October 29, six education department employees in Bareilly were warned with FIR and salary deductions for similar SIR-related delays.