Elderly man killed, son injured for opposing ruckus outside beer shop

VARANASI: A 71-year-old man was hacked to death for opposing hooliganism outside a beer shop late on Wednesday night. His son suffered serious head injuries after some local goons attacked the duo using blunt objects.

The incident took place under Sigra police station.

City police have detained 5 people in this connection and have formed five teams to nab the miscreants who are still at large, while 9 cops including two-sub inspectors (SIs), three head constables and four constables have been suspended for negligence.

“Some miscreants attacked two people for objecting to hooliganism outside a beer shop. One of them was declared dead by the doctors while the other one, who suffered serious head injuries, is undergoing treatment,” said A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi.

The deceased was identified as Pashupati Nath (71), who is said to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist, and his son Rajan Singh (45).

According to reports, the father and son saw some alcoholics creating ruckus on the premises of a beer shop. The duo, also the owners of the premises, raised objection after which some youths attacked them and fled from the scene.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Pashupati Nath’s family and hunt is on to nab the miscreants.

“As per the ground intelligence, the miscreants were locals. We have constituted five teams that are trying to track the miscreants,” the commissioner assured.

He also suspended 9 cops for negligence in the matter. SIs Neeraj Ojha and Lalit Kumar Pandey, head constables Devi Yadav, Anup Rai, Mohan Kumar and constables Ramavtar, Nitin, Sudhanshu and Dinesh were suspended.