Election schedule announced: LMC pulls down poll paraphernalia of all political hues

Holi greetings with photographs of top politicians were brought down and political messages on walls were washed away by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) squads after the announcement of parliamentary polls on Saturday. Wall writings removed by LMC team after implementation of code of conduct in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The work of removing around 4,000 poll-related hoardings, kiosks, buntings and billboards across the city was on till the news was written. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh remained present during the drive.

Gangwar directed the removal of all political hoardings across the state capital as soon as the dates of polls were announced, to level the playing field for all candidates.

Earlier, an important meeting was convened by the district election officer/district magistrate to enforce the model code of conduct. The DM directed all departments to mobilise their teams promptly to remove election campaign materials like posters, banners, and hoardings throughout the district, with an emphasis on stringent enforcement and compliance.

Furthermore, instructions were issued to swiftly remove government schemes’ promotional materials from various public spaces, including petrol pumps, within a tight timeframe.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “Anyone interested in contesting polls will have to clear all municipal dues like house tax, service charges etc. Candidates must remit payment to municipal authorities before installing hoardings, as these expenses will be included in their election expenditure.”

She said, “Strict adherence to permission protocols is non-negotiable, and any unauthorized poll material would be promptly removed.”

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “Zonal officers have been instructed to patrol their areas diligently to prevent unauthorised installation of hoardings. Any violation of permission regulations will result in swift and decisive action by the LMC.”