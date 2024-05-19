Elections2024: Finger inking good in Lucknow

With over a 39 lacs eligible voters Lucknow will be voting today for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After a number of run-up events that were held by the district administration and organisations urging Lucknowites to vote, it’s raining after-vote offers in the city. With bakeries, malls, stores, parlours and salons all coming up with a variety of special discounts ranging between 10% to 20% for customers who will exercise their franchise and flaunt their inky finger. Though some offers and discounts are limited for today evening, while many will continue till tomorrow and the day after. Elections in Lucknow

Offers for foodies

Tanushree Gupta, owner Danbro by Mr Brown says, “Just show your inky finger pay for one coffee and your other cuppa is on us. If city folks understand the importance of the day, then this offer is a small token of gratitude from us.”

Rovers in Hazratganj made it easier for the voters they have asked patrons to tag their pictures with inked fingers on Instagram and get 10% off on their next visit within two days.

“We know as the voting will wrap up; we will see a good turn-out in the evening. There a number of offers at the Phoenix Palassio Mall like gift vouchers. Then a few restaurants are giving 10% off on bills and one gets a free dessert at Ishaara and Dobaraa when you show the vote ink mark,” shares mall head Sanjeev Sareen.

Take a cool dip

With water parks being closed for the day the offers will be applicable the next four day.

Maneesh Verma owner of Dreamworld Water park informed, “Mainly our patrons are families, so we are giving parents free entry once they show their voting mark. Then they just have to pay for the kids and costumes.”

Salons on a roll

Owner of Looks Parlour in Aminabad, Nidhi says, “We decided to give off on haircuts and threading to our clients. Also, if customers take bigger services concessions will go up. We have been getting calls for evening booking and so we will open after the voting as per the guidelines.” Replay Tattoo Studio too have come up with offers on inked fingers on tattoo making as well as piercing. The discounts at the studio will continue for tomorrow as we