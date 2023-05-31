Electrician murdered in Prayagraj’s Jhunsi

The body of a 40-year-old electrician was found near a graveyard at Kanihar village under the Jhunsi police station of the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj on Wednesday morning. The body had strangulation marks on the neck and injuries were also found on the head. The police and forensic team carried out investigations at the crime scene. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the incident, police said. Primary investigations revealed that the deceased was arrested some years back for the alleged murder of his first wife. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A resident of Langdipur village in the Sarai Inayat area, Chiraunjilal Bind 40, was an electrician and was living with his second wife Renu and two children. His kin informed police that Chiraunjilal left home on Tuesday night to go to Allapur for some work. However, he failed to return till late Wednesday night and his mobile was also found switched off, following which his family launched a search for him but to no avail. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning locals at Kanihar village spotted a body lying near the graveyard and called police. The body was later identified as that of Chiraunjilal.

Police officials said that the body have injury marks, but the exact circumstances of his death could be ascertained only after a postmortem examination. Primary investigations revealed that the deceased was arrested some years back for the alleged murder of his first wife.

SHO of Jhunsi police station Vaibhav Singh said all angles including any old enmity of the electrician are under scanner.

