Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kaushambi scribe dies days after assault

Kaushambi scribe dies days after assault

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2023 12:28 AM IST

A journalist from electronic media died after being assaulted by some assailants over a property dispute in Prayagraj. Two accused were arrested, and the search for others is on.

PRAYAGRAJ: A journalist from an electronic media died on Friday days after allegedly being assaulted by some assailants over a property dispute. While two of the accused were arrested, the search for the other assailants was on, police said.

Kaushambi SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR was lodged against the assailants on the complaint of the deceased’s kin.
Kaushambi SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR was lodged against the assailants on the complaint of the deceased’s kin.

Saud Ansari, 30, a resident of Makanpur Asrawal Kala under Pipri police station limits of Kaushambi, and his brother Sarfaraz were ploughing their fields when some persons of the same village attacked them with sticks and rods. The assailants fled when the locals rushed to the spot. Saud received severe head injuries in the assault and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, he was shifted to SRN Hospital on Wednesday when his condition deteriorated.

Kaushambi SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR was lodged against the assailants on the complaint of the deceased’s kin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assault accused prayagraj journalist + 2 more
assault accused prayagraj journalist + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out