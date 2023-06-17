Kaushambi scribe dies days after assault

PRAYAGRAJ: A journalist from an electronic media died on Friday days after allegedly being assaulted by some assailants over a property dispute. While two of the accused were arrested, the search for the other assailants was on, police said. Kaushambi SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR was lodged against the assailants on the complaint of the deceased’s kin.

Saud Ansari, 30, a resident of Makanpur Asrawal Kala under Pipri police station limits of Kaushambi, and his brother Sarfaraz were ploughing their fields when some persons of the same village attacked them with sticks and rods. The assailants fled when the locals rushed to the spot. Saud received severe head injuries in the assault and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, he was shifted to SRN Hospital on Wednesday when his condition deteriorated.

