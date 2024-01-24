Elephant, leopard found dead in Bijnor

MEERUT In a short duration of 24 hours, a male elephant and a leopard were found dead in the jungle of Bijnor district. A male leopard was found dead in the field of a farmer Balbeer Singh in Palanpur village. (HT)

Forest officials visited the spots and sent the carcasses for post mortem examination to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

The body of a male elephant was spotted in a narrow drain of Shahnagar Kurali beat of Sahuwala range in the district on Wednesday.

Conservator of forest of Moradabad division Ramesh Chandra and other forest officials visited the spot . “ The deceased animal was very weak and perhaps died after being trapped in the narrow drain, “ said Chandra, adding that the actual reason would be known after post mortem examination.

He further said that it seems that the elephant was hungry for some time and had become very weak.

In another incident, a male leopard was found dead in the field of a farmer Balbeer Singh in Palanpur village of Seohara area on Tuesday. Villagers informed the village pradhan. A crowed of villagers gathered there and a team of forest department also rushed to the spot.

Chandra said that the post mortem examination of the leopard was conducted but the report had not been shared with the forest department. “ We will know the reason for the big cat death only after getting the report”, said Chandra who, however, anticipated that extreme cold might be a reason .

The district has been facing the danger of leopards for the past one year. As many as 20 people lost their lives in leopard attacks and more than 50 sustained injuries. Meanwhile, forest department caged over 40 leopards in the past one year and they were released in zoos and safaris of Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Etawah.