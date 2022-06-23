Encephalitis, Covid mgmt to help communicable disease control drive: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the successful models of encephalitis control and Covid management will be used in the communicable disease control campaign commencing across Uttar Pradesh from July 1.

Addressing officers of various state government departments here on Thursday, he said, “For effective control of communicable disease, special campaigns are conducted every year in April, July and October with inter-departmental coordination. It’s the collective responsibility of all the departments to make the campaign effective.”

Ministers and nodal officers will be present in the districts during the launch of the campaign. The public participation is also important for the success of the campaign, the CM said. The cooperation of organisations like WHO, UNICEF, PATH should be taken for effective implementation of the campaign, he said.

“The past years’ records show that various districts, including Lucknow, Firozabad, Mathura, Agra, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Kanpur Nagar districts have been affected by dengue, while Bareilly, Sonbhadra, Budaun and Mirzapur have been affected malaria. Water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera have been detected in Siddharthnagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lucknow. Outbreak of chickenpox has been reported in Barabanki, Ballia, Varanasi, Fatehpur and Lucknow.”

“Similarly, the districts, including Firozabad, Mathura, Lalitpur, Jhansi and Gorakhpur, have seen the cases of the scrub typhus and leptospirosis,” he said. Earlier encephalitis used to kill thousands of children in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Over 50,000 children have died. In 2017, the BJP government formed an inter-departmental committee and all the departments worked together, the CM said.

“Hospitals were constructed, paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) were set up in hospitals, doctors were deployed, arrangements for clean drinking water and toilets were also made. The state has witnessed 95% reduction in encephalitis deaths today. We controlled the disease that wreaked havoc for four decades within five years. After containment, our target is elimination of the disease,” he added.

“The cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been reported in 38 districts of east UP of which 18 districts are high risk. Although there has been a decline of up to 95% in premature deaths from JE in the last five years, we have to remain vigilant,” Yogi said.

“Encephalitis care centres have been established at block level. Trained medical personnel have been posted there. For the successful operation of paediatric ICU, adequate doctors, paramedical staff, staff nurses should be posted in the districts and trained technicians should also be posted in the laboratories,” he said.

He further said recent results show that malaria and kala-azar disease are on the verge of eradication in the state. Cases of malaria were reported in less than one per 1,000 population, while kala-azar was reported in less than one per 10,000 population in 22 blocks. Terming it a major achievement, the CM said soon UP will become kala-azar free and malaria will also be also effectively controlled.

Intensive vector surveillance is essential. Proper arrangements should be made for rapid screening and isolation of patients and symptomatic persons. ASHA workers should be given training for malaria testing. Adequate ambulances should be available to transport patients. Ambulance response time should be kept to minimum. Rapid response teams should be constituted in all the districts, he said.

Make “School Chalo” campaign successful: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said to make the “School Chalo” campaign effective, volunteers should cover every house. “Enrol children and make sure that the students buy uniforms from the money released by the state government. Each child should come to school in uniform,” he said.

The tree plantation campaign should be made a mass movement. A massive tree plantation programme will be launched in the first week of July. A detailed plantation programme should be prepared by all the state government departments. All necessary efforts should be made to make this campaign successful, he said.

“The habit of cleanliness is an easy way to prevent many diseases. Children should be motivated for cleanliness during prayer meetings in schools. The schools should organise competitions, debates, essay writing on environment, cleanliness and quiz,” the CM said.