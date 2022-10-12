Engineering students of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti to now get access to AKTU laboratories

Lucknow-based Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (KMCLU) and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday. As part of the MoU, engineering students of KMCLU will now be able to access the advanced laboratories of AKTU. Also, AKTU will train KMCLU students in new emerging areas of engineering.

Speaking on the MoU, KMCLU vice-chancellor Professor NB Singh said, “The students of our university will get an opportunity to learn in the advanced laboratories of AKTU, which will not only benefit them but also the engineering faculty.” Echoing his opinion, AKTU vice-chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra also said that students will greatly benefit from the pact.

According to the MoU, the engineering students of KMCLU will be able to use AKTU laboratories of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Environment Science, 3D Printing, Mechatronics, Google Code Lab, Robotics, etc for their research. Both varsities will also research current relevant topics, an official said.

“Both institutions will work together in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation along with other academic activities. Programs like capacity building, skill development, technology awareness, along with student exchange and faculty development programs will also be carried out,” said Tanu Dang, media in-charge, KMCLU.

The MoU was signed by Bhavna Mishra, acting registrar and controller of examinations on behalf of KMCLU and Sachin Kumar Singh, the registrar of AKTU. As per the MoU, Prof Sanjeev Kumar Trivedi, director, faculty of Engineering and Technology KMCLU, and Prof Manish Gaur, IET, AKTU, will be the coordinators of the MoU.

In line with the National Education Policy of 2020, both universities will organise seminars, workshops, and training courses to train students in emerging new areas in the field of engineering and both institutions will cooperate in academic activities.

Both institutions will design and promote entrepreneurship and innovation. At the same time, the two universities will share information for quality technical education and research. There was also an agreement on the exchange of students and teachers. Besides, there will also be cooperation on the exchange of resources, educational, technical cooperation, etc, an official said.

