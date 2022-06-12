Engineers, computer programmers among 9534 selected for S-Is and other posts

As many as 1,477 engineers and at least 125 computer programmers have been selected for the post of police sub-inspectors and its equivalent posts in Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and fire services in the recruitment list of the total 9,534 posts declared on Sunday.

Senior police officials said this was the first time that recruitment of sub-inspectors and equivalent posts was done on such a large scale. They added that these posts included 9,027 civil police sub-inspectors (S-Is), 484 posts of platoon commanders in PAC and 23 posts of fire station second officers (FSSO). The selection list included 1,805 women sub-inspectors.

Interestingly, as many as 6,381 (nearly 67%) of the selected candidates are 25 years or younger, while merely 295 candidates are of 30 years and above. Only 375 candidates (ex-serviceman category) were over 33 years old.

In the press note shared by the U.P. police recruitment and promotion board, the officials mentioned that among the selected 5,185 candidates have Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees while around 2,254 candidates are arts graduates and 380 candidates are commerce graduates.

Around 1,477 candidates have a degree of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech), and 125 candidates have a degree of Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) in the final list. Besides, 43 selected candidates are business graduates (Bachelor of Business Administration), and four are law graduates (LLB), while 66 are from different other streams.

The selected list includes 9,007 candidates from different districts of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 527 candidates are from 12 other states and union territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Dadar Nagar Haveli.

The press note further stated that the recruitment of as many as 40,000 people for different posts, including computer operators, police constables in the police department, and police radio and wireless services is also under process.