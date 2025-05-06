Enhancing women’s safety:Anti-Romeo Squads rebranded as Mahila Suraksha Teams

: Aiming to enhance women’s safety, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate has restructured and rebranded the Anti-Romeo Squad and launched new Mahila Suraksha Teams (Women Security Teams) at every police station in the district. The teams have been strictly directed to act with sensitivity, ensuring that their actions don’t create fear but instil confidence among women and the general public,” he stated. (For representation only)

The move is meant to ensure a stronger, more sensitive, and proactive approach to prevent crimes against women in public spaces.

“Each team will be headed by a sub-inspector and include five personnel—two male constables and two female constables. These teams will operate daily from 8 am to 8 pm, focusing on patrolling sensitive locations like schools, colleges, markets, and public transport hubs,” the Lucknow Police said in a press note.

Commissioner of police Amrendra K Sengar said that the revamped initiative is designed not only to enforce the law but also to build trust with citizens.

“No innocent individual should be harassed under this initiative. The teams have been strictly directed to act with sensitivity, ensuring that their actions don’t create fear but instil confidence among women and the general public,” he stated.

Unlike the former Anti-Romeo squads, which were primarily focused on tackling eve-teasing, the new teams will have a broader mandate. Their duties will now include curbing substance abuse near educational institutions, monitoring suspicious activities, ensuring swift action in cases of harassment, and fostering a safer environment for women and girls.

“The rebranding is also intended to move away from the previous “moral policing” image associated with the term “Anti-Romeo Squad.” The name Mahila Suraksha Team aligns with the broader mission of empowering women and ensuring their safety in a sensitive and respectful manner,” the press statement said.

TOOLS, TECH AND AUTHORITY

Women security teams will be equipped with CUG phones, body-worn cameras, e-challan devices, riot control equipment, and four-wheelers. The in-charge officer will have the authority to take immediate legal action, including filing FIRs and recommending jail for repeat offenders.

PREVENTIVE ACTION AND SENSITISATION

First-time offenders involved in harassment or misbehaviour will be counselled in the presence of their families. Repeat offenders will face strict legal action. Teams will maintain detailed registers of identified hotspots, incidents, and individuals under watch.

Plainclothes officers from these teams will also patrol high-risk areas such as coaching centres and marketplaces, particularly in the city’s outskirts.

MONITORING AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The initiative includes a robust monitoring mechanism. Each team will report to their station in-charge and be reviewed daily. Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of police will oversee the teams’ performance through structured reporting formats.

Coordination with educational institutions is also emphasized. Complaint boxes will be installed, and team members will hold regular meetings with school and college administrations to address safety concerns.