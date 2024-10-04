Ensure Ayushman cards for every eligible person: U.P. CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the state government will bear healthcare expenses of the needy individuals who do not possess Ayushman Bharat health cards. UP CM Yogi Adityanath listening to people’s problems at Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on October 4. (HT photo)

He also directed officials to ensure that eligible people receive these health cards and instructed hospitals to provide estimates for financial assistance from the chief minister’s discretionary fund.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur, Yogi held the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme at Gorakhnath temple in the morning where he listened to the grievances of over 300 visitors from various districts of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions.

Many visitors expressed their distress over the rising costs of healthcare, particularly for chronic diseases. The CM paid special attention to the complaints of women from Kushinagar district, instructing officials to ensure they receive proper medical care and assistance even for diagnostic procedures.

Several visitors also reported illegal occupation of their homes and land by influential individuals. Addressing these concerns, Yogi directed the officials to protect marginalised people from exploitation and to impose strict punishments on land grabbers.

Yogi meets chess prodigy Kushagra

In a move to promote sports, the CM played chess with 5-year-old Kushagra Agarwal, country’s youngest FIDE (World Chess Federation) rated player and a Gorakhpur resident, at the Gorakhnath Temple on Friday morning.

Encouraged by his sister Avika, Kushagra began playing chess at the age of four. A UKG student, he holds a rapid FIDE rating of 1428 and is ranked 5th in his category.

Kushagra has participated in three international chess championships in Bengaluru, Patna and Pune, earning recognition for his performance.

During the interaction, Yogi engaged in a conversation with Kushagra, asking him about his chess strategies and aspirations. He also blessed the young prodigy, encouraging him to continue excelling.