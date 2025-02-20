Ensure compliance with SOP in UP Board 2025 exams: Lucknow DM

Asking education department officials/employees to maintain sanctity of the UP Board 2025 examinations starting February 24, Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G on Thursday instructed them to ensure that they pass off peacefully in the district. Lucknow DM Vishak G addressing a workshop held for officials ahead of UP Board exams in Lucknow on Feb 20. (Sourced)

“A total of 1,03,778 students will be appearing at 127 examination centres (126 schools and 1 model jail) in Lucknow district,” the DM said at a workshop held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

“Of them, 53,931 candidates, 27,048 boys and 26,883 girls, are appearing in high school (Class 10) exams. Similarly, 49,847 candidates, 24,524 boys and 25,323 girls, are to appear in intermediate (Class 12) exams,” he said.

The DM directed all the officers/employees present in the workshop to thoroughly study the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for the examination and ensure its strict compliance. All officers/employees were asked to reach their duty point on time.

In the workshop, sector, zonal and static magistrates were provided information about their responsibilities. He instructed that all sector magistrates should visit the centres of their sector in advance so that on the day of examination, they have all the information regarding the centres.

The DM also instructed centre administrators to ensure arrangement of clean toilets and drinking water for the examinees. Adequate lighting should also be ensured in all examination rooms.

The DM said question papers and answer sheets had been made available at all examination centres. “A separate strong room has been made for question papers, the key of which has been kept with the static magistrate,” he said.

“For online monitoring of CCTV cameras installed at all exam centres, a control room/monitoring cell has been set up at the Government Jubilee Inter College Lucknow at the district level through which 24x7 monitoring is being done,” Vishak G added.

For continuous monitoring of exam centres, 126 static magistrates, including 5 zonal and 14 sector magistrates, have been appointed in the district.

Six mobile teams have been formed by the education department which will conduct surprise inspections of the centres during the exam period. Apart from the centre administrator, one external centre administrator has been appointed at each centre. Some 23 teams have been formed for night patrolling at the examination centres.

Adequate arrangements have been made for armed police force, uninterrupted electricity system, cleanliness and first aid facility for the needs of students at all examination centres.

“All arrangements have been completed to conduct board examination in a fair manner,” the DM said. Additional district magistrate (administration) Shubhi Singh; ADM (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam; the district inspector of schools and the district basic education officer were present at the workshop.