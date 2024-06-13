Ensure Kukrail-like action across U.P. to revive water bodies: CM Yogi

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday proposed Kukrail-like action across Uttar Pradesh to free river basins and water bodies from encroachers. The U.P. CM gave these instructions in a high-level meeting on June 13 (HT file)

As part of the state government’s mega plan to revive Kukrail river in the state capital, a massive demolition drive is going on in Akbar Nagar. Over the years, the river turned into nullah due to rampant encroachment along the river basin.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed a presentation of the GIS-based Master Plan-2031 for Khurja, Bulandshahr and Moradabad development authorities in a high-level meeting here.

In the meeting, senior officials apprised the CM of encroachment along the banks of Ramganga river in Moradabad. Yogi was also apprised of somewhat similar situations in Varanasi and Saharanpur districts.

In PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, encroachment has been reported along the banks of the Varuna which flows through the heart of the city.

“Efforts are being made to revive the Kukrail river in Lucknow where illegal settlements have been removed and people have been allotted houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas,” the CM said.

“Similar actions should be taken in other districts based on local needs. Ensure that no settlement remains in river basins. Preserve old ponds, lakes, and other water bodies. Remove all encroachments,” Yogi directed officials.

In the meeting, it was also decided to merge Khurja and Bulandshahr development authorities. Currently, Khurja and Bulandshahr are separate development authorities despite having significant economic, commercial, industrial, cultural, and social similarities, said the state government.

“The entire area falls under the same district Bulandshahr. To create long-term development plans and implement them smoothly, it is necessary to combine both authorities into one large development authority. Ensure necessary action in this regard,” the CM said.

It was also pointed out in the meeting that every city’s master plan has areas reserved for green space and no new colonies should be established in those belts.

It was also decided that while extending boundaries of development authorities, newly included villages should be classified as residential areas in the master plan and not as green belts.

On traffic management, it was decided that all cities must develop an inner ring road and various facilities should be developed along different link roads adjacent to the inner ring road.

To decongest cities, it was also decided to provide several amenities for the development of various commercial activities along the ring road. Sports city, medi city, knowledge city, nature and AYUSH parks should be developed somewhere along the ring road, said the state government.