Entire Gandhi family is against reservation: BJP SC Morcha chief

LUCKNOW Attacking the Congress on the issue of reservation, Bharatiya Janata Party SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya on Saturday said the entire Gandhi family is anti-reservation and this has been proved by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement in the US. BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya addressing a press conference in Lucknow on September 21. (HT photo)

“Congress has always been against reservation. Its leaders have time and again proved this by giving statements against reservation,” Lal Singh Arya told media persons here on Saturday. Arya said: “Recently, Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in the US against reservation. This proves his (Rahul Gandhi) anti-reservation mindset.”

“Entire Gandhi family is against reservation. Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, all were against reservation,” he added. “Now, Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is also against reservation,” the BJP leader said.

He also said the policies of the Congress have always been against reservation. Continuing his attack, Arya said: “Congress misused the Constitution 90 times by dismissing various state governments during its rule.”

Arya also used the opportunity to list out steps taken by the Modi government to empower Dalits and the reservation system. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and paved the way for reservation of Dalits in the state,” he said.

The BJP has launched an all-out attack on the Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements in the US on the issue of reservation.