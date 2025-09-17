Renowned gastroenterologist Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy recently added Padma Vibhushan to a long list of honours, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, that he has received. In a candid conversation with this reporter on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony of the SGPGIMS, where he was invited as the chief guest, the founder and chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Hyderabad reflects on the recognitions he has received and the role of research and entrepreneurship in medicine. ‘Entrepreneurship plays vital role in healthcare’

You’ve received all three Padma awards for your work in gastroenterology. What does this recognition mean to you?

It’s deeply humbling. When I received the Padma Bhushan in 2016, I was the first gastroenterologist to be honoured with it. The Padma Vibhushan goes beyond personal recognition — it acknowledges the entire field of gastroenterology and institutions. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we published over 100 research papers and authored India’s first Covid protocol book, which had a tangible societal impact. I always tell young doctors that caring for patients is essential, but research is what pushes medicine forward.

You’ve advocated inclusion of entrepreneurship in the medical curriculum. Why is that important?

I believe entrepreneurship has a vital role in healthcare. If doctors understand how to manage finances and run efficient systems, then they can create more sustainable and impactful healthcare models. It’s not just about running hospitals — it’s about scaling solutions that uplift communities.

Do awards really matter?

Awards bring happiness, especially to families. They’re a moment of pride. But the true reward lies in meaningful work that makes a difference. Awards are temporary; impact is permanent. I hope those being recognised today feel motivated, but real satisfaction comes only when they contribute consistently and meaningfully to society.