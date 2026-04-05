Espionage, sabotage module: UP ATS probe reveals suspects planned VVIP recce, serial blasts

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) probe into the four recently arrested terror suspects has uncovered what senior police officials described as a “multi-layered conspiracy” involving reconnaissance of VVIPs, sensitive government establishments, railway infrastructure and crowded commercial spaces. The plan was to trigger coordinated incidents aimed at spreading panic and causing economic disruption. ATS investigators said a major breakthrough came after forensic teams recovered deleted data from the accused persons’ mobile phones. (File)

The ATS had on Friday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-linked sabotage and espionage module with the arrest of Saqib alias Javed, 25, and Arbaaz, 20, both residents of Parikshitgarh in Meerut, and Vikas Gehlot alias Ronak, 27, and Lokesh alias Pappu Pandit alias Babu alias Sonu,19, both from Chhapraula in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The accused were intercepted at Lucknow railway station on Thursday before they could allegedly execute a plan to set fire to a railway signal box. A case was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under sections 148 and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1967.

Senior ATS officials involved in the investigation said the accused were allegedly acting on instructions from a Pakistan-based handler identified as Abu Bakar, who had tasked them with collecting sensitive information on key individuals and strategic installations. Among those whose names surfaced during interrogation and forensic analysis was the national security adviser, besides other prominent figures and institutions in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

With the probe ongoing, a senior police officer requesting anonymity said the suspects had travelled to Delhi on multiple occasions to conduct recce of “important offices, political figures and sensitive locations” before transmitting inputs to their handler through encrypted messaging platforms.

“Their movements indicate planned surveillance activity. Digital evidence suggests they were identifying potential targets and relaying videos and location-specific information,” the officer said.

ATS investigators said a major breakthrough came after forensic teams recovered deleted data from the accused persons’ mobile phones.

Officials said some of the suspects had attempted to erase call records, chats, search history and media files during the crackdown, with at least one handset allegedly formatted before arrest.

“Despite the deletion attempt, the forensic recovery has yielded significant digital evidence, including search trails, deleted chats, suspicious contacts and keywords related to strategic establishments and prominent individuals,” an ATS investigator said.

Officials further claimed that the group was preparing for multiple forms of sabotage, including

plans to plant timer-based improvised explosive devices at malls and commercial complexes, use chemical incendiary material to set vehicles and parking areas on fire, and carry out coordinated arson to trigger communal tension in western Uttar Pradesh.

Senior police officers also claimed the suspects were conducting reconnaissance of railway signalling systems and track-side infrastructure. “One of the most serious aspects under probe is the alleged plan to target railway signal boxes and critical network points to cause train accidents and widespread panic,” a senior ATS officer said.

Officials claimed the accused were also learning to assemble timer devices and improvised firebombs through videos and tutorials shared by handlers on Telegram, Signal and Instagram. The material, investigators said, was accompanied by radical and provocative content aimed at indoctrination and operational guidance.

The module first came under scrutiny after arson incidents reported in Bijnor and subsequent leads linked to a similar pattern in Pune, officials said.

ATS sources said the arrests have opened up a wider investigation into possible sleeper-cell links and local facilitators in western Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Delhi. Police are also tracking the suspected money trail, with investigators examining possible hawala transfers and QR-based transactions allegedly used to finance logistics and reconnaissance activities. Further arrests are likely as the ATS expands the probe.

Suspects remanded to five-day ATS custody

Meanwhile, a special Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) court in Lucknow on Saturday remanded four suspects arrested in a suspected Pakistan-linked terror module case to five days’ police custody for further interrogation.

Saqib alias Javed, Arbaaz, Vikas Gehlot alias Ronak, and Lokesh alias Pappu Pandit alias Babu alias Sonu were produced before the court by ATS commandos in the afternoon. The agency sought custodial remand, which was granted.

Senior ATS officials said the interrogation will focus on the accused’s alleged links with Pakistani handlers and the broader terror network operating across the border.

According to preliminary findings, the accused had conducted reconnaissance of railway property, prominent institutions and certain political figures in cities including Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

Officials said the ATS is verifying all locations identified during the probe and carrying out a detailed threat assessment to ascertain potential targets and the level of risk.

Investigating agencies also suspect that the accused may have earlier carried out small-scale arson incidents as “trial operations” to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers.

Sources said videos of such incidents were sent to the handlers, after which the accused are suspected to have received payments.

Following the revelations, security agencies across the state have been put on alert and surveillance has been intensified at sensitive locations to prevent any possible threat.

During the arrests, the ATS recovered seven smartphones and several objectionable pamphlets from the accused.

Officials said the digital devices are being sent for forensic examination, which is expected to yield crucial leads related to chat records, financial transactions and foreign contacts.

“The biggest focus during the remand period will be to understand the network linked to Pakistani handlers, the communication channels used and the intended targets,” an ATS officer said. Investigators are also probing the modes of contact, including encrypted messaging applications and possible overseas numbers used to maintain communication with the handlers.