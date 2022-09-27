Ex-MLA tried to free murder convict from police custody, arrested: Police

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav was on Monday arrested for allegedly conspiring to free dreaded gangster Lekhraj Yadav during the latter’s transit to a court in Jhansi from Moth on September 16, police said.

Lekhraj, a convict in a murder case, is at present lodged in the Kannauj jail.

Jhansi DIG Joginder Kumar said, “Several attempts were made to free Lekhraj from police custody while he was being brought to a Jhansi court. Deep Narayan Singh, along with a few other relatives, was part of the conspiracy. He has been arrested.”

On September 16, several vehicles chased and tried to block the police van carrying Lekhraj. The Kannauj police had to seek refuge at the Eit police station where Lekhraj injured himself in the lock-up.

The DIG said a jeep, with registration number UP93-BR-1100, that led other vehicles was recovered on Sunday night from the house of Deep Narayan’s brother-in-law Anil Yadav. “We have so far arrested 12 people in this case in which Deep Narayan has a direct role in,” he added.

Deep Narayan is a SP heavyweight and a two-time MLA from Garautha in Jhansi. In August, the vigilance department had registered an FIR against him in a disproportionate asset case.