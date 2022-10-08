Ex-NCC cadet’s cycle rally across 3 states for environment awareness

Colonel Arun Suryavanshi, an ex-NCC cadet, commenced a 1,200 km cycle rally across three states, with the support of the 20 UP Girls’ Battalion, NCC, Lucknow. He began the Lucknow-Agra-Gwalior leg of the expedition from the 1090 intersection here, on Friday morning.

Suryavanshi will also visit the Rashtriya Military School, Dholpur, of which he is a former student. During the yatra, topics on environmental awareness and cycling were discussed. Commanding Officer of the 20 UP Girls’ Battalion, Colonel Vinod Joshi inaugurated the rally. He also stressed on the deteriorating state of the environment, and how cycling can be an environment friendly way to travel and commute.

According to Suryavanshi’s itinerary, he will first cycle 225 km and rest in the night on the Lucknow-Agra highway, the second day will see a discussion on the environment at the NCC Group Headquarters with cadets in Agra. The third day, the female NCC officers training at the Officers’ Training Academy in Gwalior will be addressed on the same subject, and on the fourth day students at Rashtriya Military School, Gwalior, will be career counselled and advised on their health and future.

Other members of the Girls’ Battalion, NCC officers, army officers and cadets were also in attendance at the start of the rally.