Expect bleak weather again, Lucknowites warned

Lucknow After a gap of three or four days, Lucknowites experienced decent sun shine on Sunday with the maximum temperature being recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degree above normal. If the met department is to be believed, the sky may become overcast once again from Monday and there may be another spell of rain on Tuesday . Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over west UP and east UP, says the met department. (Pic for representation)

A number of citizens left home to enjoy their Sunday and were seen basking in the sun . Foggy conditions disappeared early as there was anti-cyclonic circulation over central UP where the wind blew away fog from surface that led to sun shine, said Mohd Danish, met incharge in Lucknow.

The weather was bright and sunny at several other places in UP too. Day temperature in Kanpur rose to 21.3 degree Celsius, Varanasi 22.6 and in Ballia, Sultanpur and Faizabad 21 degrees Celsius.

The first half of Monday will remain the same as the met department has forecast shallow to moderate fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 21 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

The state forecast says weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over west UP and rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places over east UP.

Muzaffarnagar remained coldest in the state with maximum temperature of 12 degrees (six notches below normal) and minimum of 5 degrees Celsius respectively. Aligarh and Orai shivered at 5.6, Agra 5.9, Fatehgarh 8.1 and Shahjhanpur 8.8 degrees Celsius.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region on Monday and Tuesday and is expected to cause widespread light to moderate rainfall over several parts of UP, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.