Experience of elderly, energy of youth needed for nation’s progress: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the experience of the elderly and the energy of youth are both essential for the progress of any society and nation.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai after unveiling his statue at the inauguration of the Fragrance Park in Old Lucknow on Saturday. He also unveiled a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the occasion. (ANI PHOTO)

Inaugurating Fragrance Park near the Clock Tower, he said: “If there is only experience and no new energy, the pace of development may slow down. On the other hand, if there is only energy but no experience and guidance, it may become directionless.”

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“Nation-building is not the responsibility of one generation. Every generation has to play its role,” he added.

“India today is an independent, democratic and constitutional republic. Behind these achievements is the long struggle and sacrifice of freedom fighters. Therefore, maintaining freedom is also our responsibility,” he said.

Unveiling life-size statues of Lala Lajpat Rai and Bhagat Singh, he said both were from different generations but connected by dedication to the nation and the common goal of India’s independence.

He described their presence in the park as a symbolic dialogue between two generations. One generation represents experience, leadership and maturity gained from years of struggle, while the other represents energy, courage and the fearlessness of India’s youth, he said.

Cautioning against forces trying to weaken the country by exploiting social divisions and narrow interests, he referred to “intellectual Naxalism” and said such tendencies can work silently like termites and society should remain vigilant against them.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said the Fragrance Park adds a new scent to Lucknow’s beauty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said the Fragrance Park adds a new scent to Lucknow’s beauty. {{/usCountry}}

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“Parks and public spaces bring people closer to each other. In today’s busy lifestyle, such places help in strengthening social relations,” he said.

Short films on the human tragedy of the Partition 80 years ago and development works in LDA in Lucknow were screened. He felicitated members of families who came from Pakistan to India during the Partition, including former MLA Vidya Sagar Gupta, former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and Jaswant Kaur.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha members Dr Dinesh Sharma and Brij Lal, Sanjay Seth, Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma and others were present.

SENIOR CITIZEN HOME INAUGURATED

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh inaugurated Shri Ram Senior Citizen Home at Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar.

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The inauguration ceremony was also attended by deputy CM Pathak, BJP Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, mayor Sushma Kharwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, founders AC Shukla, Uma Shukla and other dignitaries.

Rajnath Singh said senior citizens are an invaluable heritage of society.

DEFENCE MINISTER OFFERS CONDOLENCES

Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited residences of bereaved families of leaders associated with the BJP in Lucknow and expressed deep condolences.

At BJP Vyapar Prakoshtha convener Abhishek Khare’s Chowk residence, he expressed grief over the demise of Khare’s father.

At Khadra, he condoled the death of former minister Nanak Deen Bhurji and met his family members.

He also visited the residence of Mahanagar Mandal vice-president Ajay Pandey and expressed grief over his demise.

At Chinhat, he condoled the death of former block pramukh Sudarshan Yadav’s son.

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