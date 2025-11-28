Ex-Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal passes away at 81

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal passed away following a prolonged illness in Kanpur on Friday. He was 81. The Congress leader is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Sriprakash Jaiswal was a minister in the Manmohan Singh government. (HT file)

Confirming Jaiswal’s demise, Congress city unit chief Pawan Gupta said his condition deteriorated suddenly. He was initially admitted to a nursing home in Kidwai Nagar and later referred to a cardiology institute where doctors declared him dead.

A veteran politician, Jaiswal was first elected the mayor of Kanpur in 1989. His political career gained momentum when he was given the Congress ticket for the Lok Sabha elections in 1998, polling 99,000 votes in what was considered a BJP stronghold.

He went on to represent Kanpur in the Lok Sabha three times, winning elections in 1999, 2004, and 2009. In 1999, he defeated three-time BJP MP Jagat Vir Singh Drona. He served as the Union minister of state for home in the Manmohan Singh government and later served as coal minister from 2011 to 2014.

Jaiswal’s parliamentary tenure was also marked by his efforts to improve Kanpur’s surface, rail and air connectivity, working to modernise transport infrastructure and strengthen the city’s links with other parts of the country.

Known for his long-standing association with the Congress party, Jaiswal was a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh politics and a key player in Kanpur’s political affairs. He was recognised for combining grassroots work with parliamentary experience, earning respect across party lines.