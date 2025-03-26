Eye on UP polls, BSP to stitch up Dalit-OBC ‘bhaichara’ alliance

LUCKNOW The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will work on the Dalit-OBC ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) alliance to gear up for the 2027 assembly elections and has also started reviving its ‘bhaichara’ committees at the district level to rebuild its voter base. These committees are old units of the BSP, which became prominent after 2007, when the party formed a majority government in UP. Mayawati slammed the central government, alleging “neglect of the OBC community and adoption of malicious policy towards them. (File Photo)

“Like Dalits, OBCs have been deprived of their Constitutional reservation benefits due to new policies that have rendered quota ineffective. Winning political power is the only way to bring ‘achche din’ for Dalits and Bahujans,” said BSP chief Mayawati at a special meeting of OBC leaders at the party’s state unit office on Tuesday.

She slammed the central government, alleging “neglect of the OBC community and adoption of malicious policy towards them.” The Bahujan community, particularly OBCs, had been severely affected by caste-based and narrow-minded politics. The BSP will unite these communities through ‘bhaichara’ to grab the master key of power and to work for their welfare,” said Mayawati.

“When the BSP government was in power, it ensured that 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs was implemented. OBC leaders were given important posts in the organization, several schemes were launched for their welfare and the BSP government respected the OBC icons by launching schemes and projects in their name,” she added.

The BSP chief called upon party leaders to expose the “anti-OBC policies of the BJP, SP and Congress governments” by organizing meetings in rural and urban areas of the state. “The OBC community should be enlightened that their future is not safe under BJP, SP and Congress governments,” she claimed.

“To free themselves from humiliation, all sections of the Bahujan community must unite and strengthen political power. We must start a new and aggressive campaign at the village level to expose the anti-Dalit and anti-OBC agendas of Congress, BJP and SP,” she said.

“In 2012, casteist parties worked together to remove BSP from power in UP. Since then, Dalits and OBCs have suffered under successive governments, and their condition has only worsened,” Mayawati said. During the meeting, she also spoke about the development work undertaken during her terms as UP chief minister.

“Opposition parties have created small caste-based parties and organisations to weaken Bahujan unity. While some leaders of these outfits fulfil their personal and family interests, their communities remain deprived. Only under BSP’s banner can the entire community’s interests be safeguarded,” she asserted.

Mayawati alleged that all major political parties -- Congress, BJP, and SP -- were equally responsible for misleading and exploiting Dalits and OBCs.

“These parties deceive Dalits and OBCs with false promises. But they will never truly work for their uplift. The sooner people understand this and take control of their destiny, the better,” she said. Mayawati also instructed party members to organise district-level discussions across the country on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.