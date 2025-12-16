Eyeing rise in patient footfall, Ayush dept in UP plans outreach events

Colleges and health facilities under the department of Ayush will soon hold outreach programmes to connect with masses, focusing people who haven’t yet utilised the department’s facilities. Outreach programmes will be conducted by colleges, hospitals and clinics in their respective areas/regions. The outreach programmes will target people who wish to know about Ayush facilities and want to avail them. (For Representation)

“The colleges under Ayush department and health facilities have been asked to plan outreach programmes. Under it, camps and other activities will be held to ensure more people avail treatment under Ayurveda, homeopathy, Unani, other facilities and treatment of various illness,” said principal secretary, Ayush, UP, Ranjan Kumar.

Kumar recently chaired a meeting of heads of various institutions under the department and reviewed their progress. The annual footfall of patients under various Ayush facilities is about three crore and the department plans to increase it.

“Our outreach programme will target people who wish to know about Ayush facilities and want to avail them,” he said. Among other initiatives, a faculty development programme will also be conducted. This programme will be planned at college level focusing on refresher courses for the teaching faculty.

During the meeting, directions were also given to focus on improving learning practices for students at Ayush colleges besides making an academic calendar and following it.

“The colleges have their respective academic calendar. But announcing the same at the start of the session and following the same help teachers and students both with a clear idea of what all has to be done throughout the session and hence nothing will be missed out,” said Kumar. During the meeting, directions were also given regarding improving learning practices for the students.